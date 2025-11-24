Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 1,384,662 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,384,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.30% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3,263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares set a $35.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $35.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.42). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 256.72%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

