Head to Head Analysis: Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) & T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics -8,257.70% N/A -730.22% T2 Biosystems -563.16% N/A -174.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and T2 Biosystems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics $80,000.00 0.00 -$6.98 million ($2.34) N/A T2 Biosystems $7.68 million 0.04 -$50.08 million ($3.89) 0.00

Arch Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than T2 Biosystems. T2 Biosystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arch Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 4.02, indicating that its share price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. The company's flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. It is also involved in the development of AC5-G for gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures, and AC5-V and AC5 surgical hemostat for hemostasis inside the body. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument that runs various diagnostic tests from patient samples; T2Candida panel, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test panel that detects lethal form of common blood stream infections, which cause sepsis and candidemia; T2Bacteria panel, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test panel, which detects bacterial pathogens in blood stream infections; T2Resistance panel, a direct-from-blood test that identifies carbapenem resistance genes; and T2Biothreat, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test panel that runs on the T2Dx Instrument and detects biothreat pathogens. In addition, it is developing T2Cauris panel, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test that runs on the T2Dx Instrument and detects Candida auris; and T2Lyme panel, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test panel that runs on the T2Dx Instrument to identify the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

