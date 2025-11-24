27,658 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.2% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,783,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $900,573,000 after buying an additional 185,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.42.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 59,750 shares of company stock valued at $14,684,296 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $232.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.04. The company has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

