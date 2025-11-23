Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 2,350 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $1,393,362.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,954.44. The trade was a 38.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total transaction of $170,789.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,105.50. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 202,900 shares of company stock valued at $123,646,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

APP stock opened at $520.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $175.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $611.23 and a 200-day moving average of $471.10. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.27.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

