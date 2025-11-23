Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,389,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Vertiv by 100.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,456 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Vertiv by 449.9% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,790,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cfra Research raised shares of Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 139,298 shares of company stock valued at $17,770,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $159.77 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $202.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

