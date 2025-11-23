Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a 3.1% increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 4.0%

NYSE HVT opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $194.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.