Zillow Group, Inc. $Z Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 61,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,467,000 after buying an additional 69,630 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Zillow Group by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $93.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.32, a P/E/G ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jun Choo sold 25,575 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,328,859.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 114,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,586.74. The trade was a 18.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $2,047,734.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 144,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,149,622.53. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 144,219 shares of company stock worth $11,730,526 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

