Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 3,286 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 67.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Markel Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Markel Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,930.50.

Markel Group stock opened at $2,036.00 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,621.89 and a 12 month high of $2,109.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,952.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1,952.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.77 by $8.13. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

