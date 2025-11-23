Hexcel Corporation $HXL Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 250.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 334,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 30,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hexcel by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 3.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 911 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $59,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,395. The trade was a 17.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 8,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $568,162.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,528.88. This trade represents a 14.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,349. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13. Hexcel Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Hexcel had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hexcel from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

