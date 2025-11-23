Cynosure Group LLC Acquires 8,354 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1,122.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,519,620,000 after buying an additional 5,583,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,537,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,839 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2,234.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,132,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $353,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $859,518,000 after purchasing an additional 950,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $319.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $622.83.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price target (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.