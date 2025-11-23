MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 70,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $1,103,665,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 70.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,819,000 after purchasing an additional 670,392 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in S&P Global by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,493,000 after purchasing an additional 614,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,348,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $493.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $492.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

