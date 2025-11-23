Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 10th

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th.

Energizer has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Energizer has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $39.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $832.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.45 million. Energizer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 161.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Energizer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.080-0.090 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Energizer from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

