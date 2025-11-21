TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Raises Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,726,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,797,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,738,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,348,000 after buying an additional 360,777 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $7,436,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,878.1% in the second quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 227,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 216,079 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $38.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.01. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.20.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

