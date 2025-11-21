TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,674 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 371.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 36,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 28,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,810,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31,458,885 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 137,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 42,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,850.42. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $734,505.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 198,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,710,576. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880 in the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

