TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Acquires 19,538 Shares of Barclays PLC $BCS

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,607,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,163,000 after buying an additional 9,188,263 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 78.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 8,892,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,785 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,976,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,441,000 after acquiring an additional 509,110 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 19.8% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,817,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,634,000 after acquiring an additional 630,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 289.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,031,000 after buying an additional 1,480,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCS. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE BCS opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.