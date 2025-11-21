TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Cuts Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $212.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.22.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPXC stock opened at $199.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.10 and a 200-day moving average of $180.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $233.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.24. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $592.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.