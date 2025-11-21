Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF $PFM Shares Bought by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,516 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $51.61.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

