Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of MongoDB worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,833,000 after purchasing an additional 481,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,597,000 after buying an additional 68,611 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,271,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,011,000 after buying an additional 129,451 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in MongoDB by 53.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,061,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,378,000 after buying an additional 367,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,009,000 after buying an additional 471,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $375.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.39.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,055,316 shares in the company, valued at $357,245,572.32. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,147.91. The trade was a 38.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,492 shares of company stock valued at $39,833,319. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $329.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.96 and a 200-day moving average of $260.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $385.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $591.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

