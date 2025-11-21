Derwent London (LON:DLN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,602 and last traded at GBX 1,609, with a volume of 119269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,630.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,385 to GBX 2,290 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,290.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,740.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,848.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

