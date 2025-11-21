Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of American Healthcare REIT worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AHR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AHR opened at $49.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently 714.29%.

Insider Activity

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $161,276.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,699. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $994,096.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,924.64. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 25,360 shares of company stock worth $1,229,398 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

