Martin Currie Ltd. Has $147.48 Million Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Martin Currie Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 5.7% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Linde worth $147,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Linde by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Linde by 5,800.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.83.

Linde Trading Down 1.1%

LIN opened at $408.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.37. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.21 and a one year high of $486.38. The stock has a market cap of $190.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.Linde’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

