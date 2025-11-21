Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Price Up 6.1% After Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $70.12 and last traded at $69.6540. 378,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 954,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.71.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.96%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritage Homes has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 166.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 54.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

