Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Holdings Increased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,838 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.14% of Crown Castle worth $64,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $2,616,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.21. The company had a trading volume of 159,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $115.76.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Crown Castle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,203.68. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

