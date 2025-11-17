Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Semanteon Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Semanteon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 286.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its position in Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 58.7% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 121.3% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,796 shares of company stock worth $53,983,001. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.8%

GOOG opened at $276.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $292.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.