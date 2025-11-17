Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Leerink Partners raised their price target on the stock from $211.00 to $230.00. Leerink Partners currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cardinal Health traded as high as $208.32 and last traded at $205.3630, with a volume of 2524096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.06.

CAH has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.46.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,728.32. This trade represents a 47.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,211,370.74. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,363.6% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The business had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

