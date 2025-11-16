Contrasting Lomiko Metals (LMRMF) & The Competition

Volatility and Risk
Lomiko Metals has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals’ competitors have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
35.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Lomiko Metals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lomiko Metals
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Lomiko Metals Competitors
|-982.74%
|-10.79%
|-3.71%
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lomiko Metals
|N/A
|-$1.15 million
|-3.83
|Lomiko Metals Competitors
|$10.20 billion
|$448.48 million
|-16.49
Lomiko Metals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals. Lomiko Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Lomiko Metals beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
About Lomiko Metals
Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.
