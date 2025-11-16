KM Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

KM Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,388 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,477.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $88.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.78. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

