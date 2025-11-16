Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,866,000 after buying an additional 71,888,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,367,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 415.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,811,000 after buying an additional 1,352,977 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $94,839,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,067,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.78. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

