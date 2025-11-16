Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Posts Earnings Results

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance

TCRT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 34,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,418. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. Alaunos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers.

Further Reading

