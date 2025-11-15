Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($4.73) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Movano had a negative net margin of 4,302.13% and a negative return on equity of 359.83%.

Movano Price Performance

Shares of Movano stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.85. Movano has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $69.68.

Get Movano alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Movano in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Movano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.