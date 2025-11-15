Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

COCP stock remained flat at $1.03 during trading hours on Friday. 39,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,798. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.