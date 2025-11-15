Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Dalrada Financial Trading Up 21.9%

OTCMKTS DFCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.97. Dalrada Financial has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

