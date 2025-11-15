Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Dalrada Financial Trading Up 21.9%
OTCMKTS DFCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.97. Dalrada Financial has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.
About Dalrada Financial
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dalrada Financial
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.