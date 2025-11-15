Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.18), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Safe Pro Group had a negative net margin of 731.46% and a negative return on equity of 328.85%.
Safe Pro Group Price Performance
SPAI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. 200,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,144. Safe Pro Group has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $91.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Pro Group
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe Pro Group stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.96% of Safe Pro Group worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Safe Pro Group Company Profile
Safe Pro Group, Inc engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions.
