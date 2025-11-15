Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) Announces Earnings Results

Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Cycurion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYCU traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 33,899,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.78. Cycurion has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $2,045.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

Get Cycurion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cycurion to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cycurion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cycurion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cycurion is a global leading provider of Network Communications and Information Technology Security Solutions. Our mission is to develop and deliver world-class, cutting-edge solutions for our clients, regardless of size or complication, expressly optimizing your IT environment to meet the business need and to keep projects on track and on budget.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cycurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cycurion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.