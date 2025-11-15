NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.07 million. NiCE had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. NiCE updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.180-12.320 EPS.

NiCE Stock Performance

NICE traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,545. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.37 and a 200-day moving average of $150.95. NiCE has a one year low of $122.94 and a one year high of $193.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $150.00 target price on NiCE in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NiCE in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NiCE from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $200.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiCE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiCE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in NiCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiCE by 81.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,430,000 after acquiring an additional 103,342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NiCE by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,361,000 after acquiring an additional 50,403 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NiCE by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after purchasing an additional 32,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,759,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiCE Company Profile

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.



