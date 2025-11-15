Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Posts Earnings Results

Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Wright Investors’ Service Price Performance

Wright Investors’ Service stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298. Wright Investors’ Service has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

About Wright Investors’ Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to evaluate and explore strategic options, which includes acquisition of an investment advisory business and financial services business, as well as invests in other businesses. The company was formerly known as National Patent Development Corporation.

