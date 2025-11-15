Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Posts Earnings Results

Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Wright Investors’ Service Price Performance
Wright Investors’ Service stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298. Wright Investors’ Service has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.
About Wright Investors’ Service
