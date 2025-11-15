Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vaso had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.35%.

Vaso Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VASO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 553,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. Vaso has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.17.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

