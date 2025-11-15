Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. Onfolio had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 16.37%.

Onfolio Price Performance

NASDAQ ONFO traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.02. 34,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,678. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.56. Onfolio has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Onfolio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onfolio presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

