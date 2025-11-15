Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 5.79%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:PVL traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 72,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,165. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.5%. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Permianville Royalty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

