Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.79, but opened at $77.61. Life360 shares last traded at $75.5040, with a volume of 508,319 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Life360 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Life360 from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Life360 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Get Life360 alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LIF

Life360 Trading Down 4.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.06 and a beta of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Life360 had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $124.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.26 million. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $309,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,198.55. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $422,823.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 329,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,634,982.73. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 114,799 shares of company stock worth $10,461,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Life360

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Life360 by 81.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Life360 in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Life360 by 75.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Life360 by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 69,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.