Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Franklin Wireless Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FKWL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 45,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,023. Franklin Wireless has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 million, a PE ratio of -252.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Franklin Wireless Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Franklin Wireless in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Franklin Wireless in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Wireless by 175.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin Wireless by 25.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

Featured Stories

