Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Releases Earnings Results

Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Maxus Realty Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS MRTI remained flat at $59.74 on Friday. Maxus Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 million, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69.

Maxus Realty Trust Company Profile

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc (the Trust), is structured as what is commonly referred to as an umbrella partnership REIT, or UPREIT, structure. To effect the UPREIT restructuring, the Trust formed Maxus Operating Limited Partnership, a Delaware limited partnership (“MOLP”), to which the Trust contributed all of its assets, in exchange for a 99.999% partnership interest in MOLP and the assumption by MOLP of all of the Trust’s liabilities.

