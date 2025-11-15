Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Releases Earnings Results

Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Maxus Realty Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS MRTI remained flat at $59.74 on Friday. Maxus Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 million, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69.
Maxus Realty Trust Company Profile
