Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.2348. Solgold shares last traded at $0.2348, with a volume of 331 shares trading hands.

Solgold Stock Down 2.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Solgold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

