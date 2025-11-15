MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.21, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ INKT traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $12.75. 19,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,730. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INKT. HC Wainwright raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. B. Riley upgraded MiNK Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut MiNK Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

