Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Dundee Stock Performance

Shares of DDEJF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,691. Dundee has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $212.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 49.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

