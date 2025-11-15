Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Dundee Stock Performance
Shares of DDEJF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,691. Dundee has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $212.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 49.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Dundee Company Profile
