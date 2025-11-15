Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of APLIF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 50,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.31. Appili Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
Appili Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Appili Therapeutics
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.