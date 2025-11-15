Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APLIF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 50,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.31. Appili Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Featured Articles

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of the antibiotic metronidazole to treat anaerobic bacterial, protozoal, and parasitic infections; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis and disfiguring skin infections; and ATI-1701, which is a live-attenuated vaccine in preclinical trials for Francisella tularensis.

