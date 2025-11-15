Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Issues Earnings Results

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cosan had a negative net margin of 28.08% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%.

Cosan Stock Up 0.1%

CSAN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 2,165,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.00. Cosan has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Cosan to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $4.40 price target on shares of Cosan in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cosan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cosan by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cosan by 27.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Cosan by 16.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 128,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 21,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 4,668.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,841 shares in the last quarter.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

