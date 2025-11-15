MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Given New $7.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on MDxHealth from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised MDxHealth to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on MDxHealth from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDXH

MDxHealth Price Performance

MDxHealth stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 754,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,389. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $172.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.68. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 34.98% and a negative return on equity of 374.98%. The business had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million. MDxHealth has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MDxHealth will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDxHealth by 459.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 156,100 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in MDxHealth by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,221,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 499,992 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDxHealth by 20.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,181,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Finally, Panoramic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000.

MDxHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.