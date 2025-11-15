Zacks Research Downgrades VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) to Strong Sell

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTSI. Wall Street Zen upgraded VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VirTra in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VirTra presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:VTSI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 158,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,730. VirTra has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 4.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VirTra in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in VirTra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in VirTra by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

