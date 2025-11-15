Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VS remained flat at $1.42 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,674. Versus Systems has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Versus Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Versus Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.